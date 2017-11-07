Burton man accused of assaulting woman with hot iron in front of her young child

A 36-year-old Burton man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hot iron and choking her in front of her small child on Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Governour Dennis is charged with felony domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained detained Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $20,000.
Dennis and the woman got into an argument at their shared Shanklin Road home about a phone call she received. He allegedly “went ballistic, his eyes started turning red,” the victim told deputies, according to the report. The woman had red marks around her throat and multiple burn marks on her chest and arm.
The suspect told deputies that the woman was the first to pick up the iron during their dispute and she also had a knife, according to his interview in the report. Dennis had a small scrape on the back of his hand but no other injuries.
