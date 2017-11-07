AR-15 among firearms stolen in this St. Helena Island daytime burglary

Three firearms — including an AR-15 — and a variety of accessories were stolen from a St. Helena Island residence in a daytime burglary Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A shotgun and a pistol were also stolen from the Queens Road home along with a red dot sight, a bipod and a flashlight, according to the report. Their combined estimated value was $2,239.
The victim had cameras installed at his home, and video showed the suspect manipulating a window latch from the outside and entering the home between approximately 7:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
The suspect’s race and gender could not be determined from the video, but the person was wearing a red and black jacket, a tan hat and white gloves.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
