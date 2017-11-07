Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

AR-15 among firearms stolen in this St. Helena Island daytime burglary

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 07, 2017 2:57 PM

Three firearms — including an AR-15 — and a variety of accessories were stolen from a St. Helena Island residence in a daytime burglary Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A shotgun and a pistol were also stolen from the Queens Road home along with a red dot sight, a bipod and a flashlight, according to the report. Their combined estimated value was $2,239.

The victim had cameras installed at his home, and video showed the suspect manipulating a window latch from the outside and entering the home between approximately 7:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

The suspect’s race and gender could not be determined from the video, but the person was wearing a red and black jacket, a tan hat and white gloves.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

    Joey Dunkle, with the Beaufort County School Board, is making a motion at Tuesday's school board meeting that they seek help from an outside firm to look at enrollment numbers and if there is a need for rezoning.

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:29

School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why.
It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:52

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.
Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:49

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

View More Video