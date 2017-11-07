Devin Taylor signs his autograph during Devin Taylor Appreciation Day at Beaufort Town Square in 2013.
Beaufort News

This former Beaufort football standout missed the game. Now he’s back in the NFL.

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

November 07, 2017 1:12 PM

Welcome back to the NFL, Devin Taylor. It wasn’t a long wait.

The former Beaufort High School football standout was re-signed by the New York Giants in October. Taylor, a defensive end, had been cut by the Giants in September after playing with the team during the preseason.

“Honestly, when you don’t play, you do miss it a lot more than you realize you think you do,” Taylor told Newsday. “You find out if you miss it or if you love the game or not by how much you miss it. So that’s one of those things I was traversing through.”

Taylor played his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions after a standout career at South Carolina.

He played against the Rams on Sunday and recorded an assisted tackle.

He has 94 total tackles for his career, including 15 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

