Lady’s Island man accused of shooting into Ridgeland home with children inside

A 35-year-old Lady’s Island man turned himself in to Ridgeland Police Department officers Monday in connection with an August incident in which he allegedly shot into a house with two children inside, according to a police report.
Brian Scott is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with the early morning August 13 incident in Carter’s Mill Estates, according to police. He turned himself in on the outstanding warrant at the Jasper County Detention Center shortly before 11 a.m..
Scott allegedly fired four shots from outside the Sailfish Circle home around 1:40 a.m.. The people inside the home dropped to the floor, including the two children, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Information on Scott’s bond was not available in Jasper County court records Tuesday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments