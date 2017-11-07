More Videos

Beaufort News

It’s a Gullah celebration this week on St. Helena. Here are the details.

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

November 07, 2017 9:51 AM

A long-running Gullah celebration reaches a milestone this week.

The 35th annual Heritage Days starts Thursday at Penn Center on St. Helena Island. The event runs through Saturday and celebrates the West African and Gullah history and culture.

Sweetgrass basket making demonstrations, Gullah storytellers, African singers, craft fair, children’s events and a fish fry are planned.

Heritage Days opens with a youth play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Frissel Hall, followed by a Lowcountry supper at Emory Campbell dining hall.

Among the other highlights is an a symposium called “Revisiting the Reconstruction Era” at Darrah Hall on Friday at 11 a.m.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

