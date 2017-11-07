It’s a Gullah celebration this week on St. Helena. Here are the details.

0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. Pause

0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center

0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened

1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women

0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

1:45 Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera