Authorities say she tried twice — and failed — to set a Burton bar on fire

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 4:11 PM

A Burton area woman was issued a trespass notice after trying to set a Trask Parkway bar on fire Sunday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman was allegedly upset after a “lovers’ quarrel” and tried to set Highway 21 Bar on fire, according to the report. First, she allegedly stacked up wooden pallets and cardboard in the back of the business, but the cardboard wouldn’t catch fire. Then she allegedly climbed onto an air conditioning unit to set a plastic banner on fire, but that wouldn’t catch either.

After the failed attempts, the woman tossed her lighter on the ground and walked across the street to the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to tell someone at the entrance what she had done, according to the report. Deputies arrived, and the woman explained what she had tried to do and showed them the things she tried to set on fire.

The bar’s decided not to press charges at the time, according to the report. The lighter was collected and turned into evidence.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

