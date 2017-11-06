A pickup truck and a moped collided between Goethe Hill Road and Mink Point Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Burton.
Beaufort News

Beaufort moped driver injured in crash near Parris Island Gateway dies

By Joan McDonough

November 06, 2017 12:26 PM

A moped driver injured in a crash on Parris Island Gateway in Burton on Thursday died Friday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Joseph Mathiew, 61, of Beaufort died Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Mathiew was traveling north on U.S. 21 near Providence Road just before 2:45 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by a pickup truck heading south, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the Burton Fire District and Southern.

The driver of the pickup truck drove herself to a local hospital with minor injuries and a passenger in the truck was uninjured, Southern said. Both were wearing seatbelts.

