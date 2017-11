Yemassee Police are looking for a man suspected of counterfeit. A cashier at the Family Dollar received four counterfeit $50 bills on Oct. 9. The bills had the words "For motion picture use only" printed on them. Police say the man in the surveillance video used the bills to purchase $200 worth of prepaid phone cards. Anyone with information should call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email jloadholt@yemassee.org. You may remain anonymous.