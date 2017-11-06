As clean up from waterfront park vandalism continues, Beaufort Police seek suspects

More Videos 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial Pause 1:47 Fog gives eerie look to Beaufort's Waterfront Park 0:48 Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend 1:19 Texas church shooting suspect's motive still unclear, but we're learning more about him 3:06 Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry? 1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 0:19 Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN 2:32 'It's just massive chaos:' 911 audio released from Ridgeland hayride crash 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 1:45 Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beaufort's Waterfront Park tagged with orange spray paint over the weekend Vandals tagged Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park with orange spray paint on Saturday night. The vandals sprayed words and images on the park's trees, monuments and walkways. The incident is under investigation. Vandals tagged Beaufort's Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park with orange spray paint on Saturday night. The vandals sprayed words and images on the park's trees, monuments and walkways. The incident is under investigation. Stephen Fastenau/sfastenau@islandpacket.com Produced by areese@islandpacket.com

