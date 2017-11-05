It was inside a trailer that was inside a building in a backyard. Still, it was stolen

Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen from a St. Helena Island backyard between Thursday and Friday afternoons, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A riding lawn mower that was stored inside a 10-by-4-foot trailer was stolen from a metal building in the Shiney Road home’s backyard, according to the report. The mower was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday and it was discovered to be missing around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The owner didn’t notice anything suspicious overnight and wasn’t sure if the items were still there in the morning.
The building the items were stored inside had some slight damage that was believed to be from the theft, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments