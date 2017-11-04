The only Southern plantation designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Auldbrass Plantation, is a privately owned estate located in Yemassee.
The only Southern plantation designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Auldbrass Plantation, is a privately owned estate located in Yemassee. Beaufort County Open Land Trust Submitted
The only Southern plantation designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Auldbrass Plantation, is a privately owned estate located in Yemassee. Beaufort County Open Land Trust Submitted

Beaufort News

Frank Lloyd Wright fan? This documentary, screening Saturday, features Auldbrass Plantation

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 04, 2017 2:53 PM

If you are a fan of stunning architecture, The Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative has a movie for you!

The documentary “Masterpieces” by filmmaker Michael Miner will screen Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at Technical College of the Lowcountry at 921 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased at flwrevivalinitiative.org.

The film documents eight different Frank Lloyd Wright structures, including the Yemassee’s Auldbrass Plantation.

Following the screening Miner will be joined for a conversation by University of Pennsylvania Professor Emeritus and author David DeLong and Auldbrass restoration architect Tom Crews, according to a release on the society website.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s legendary architecture is known around the world. His famous structures include the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Robie House in Chicago.

He was a pioneer of prairie style architecture according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Walmart service

    If walking around a grocery store is not your thing, you are in luck. Walmart in Hardeeville and on Lady's Island are now offering free grocery pick-up at their stores.

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Walmart service

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Walmart service 0:31

Hate grocery shopping? Check out this new Walmart service
Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN 0:19

Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN
Drill instructor charged with hazing 0:53

Drill instructor charged with hazing "was a good Marine," defense says

View More Video