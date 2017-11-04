Frank Lloyd Wright fan? This documentary, screening Saturday, features Auldbrass Plantation

If you are a fan of stunning architecture, The Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative has a movie for you!
The documentary “Masterpieces” by filmmaker Michael Miner will screen Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at Technical College of the Lowcountry at 921 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
Tickets to the event are $25 and can be purchased at flwrevivalinitiative.org.
The film documents eight different Frank Lloyd Wright structures, including the Yemassee’s Auldbrass Plantation.
Following the screening Miner will be joined for a conversation by University of Pennsylvania Professor Emeritus and author David DeLong and Auldbrass restoration architect Tom Crews, according to a release on the society website.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s legendary architecture is known around the world. His famous structures include the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Robie House in Chicago.
He was a pioneer of prairie style architecture according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust.
