How do new Beaufort County flood maps affect you? Here’s how to find out

With the recent release of Beaufort County’s new flood maps, a series of informational will be held in late November so residents can ask questions about how the maps will affect their properties and pocketbooks.
Many Beaufort County homeowners could see reduced flood insurance premiums with the release of the new maps because, in general, the maps show properties face less flood risk than the 1986 maps the county currently uses.
Residents, however, will likely have to wait more than a year before seeing any savings. Adjustments in insurance rates will kick in after the preliminary maps take effect and officials have estimated that won’t happen until 2019 at the earliest.
The sessions are scheduled from:
▪ 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Hilton Head Island Town Council Chambers, 1 Town Center Court
▪ 2-8 pm. Wednesday, Nov. 29 at University of South Carolina Beaufort, Room 238 in Hargray Building, 1 University Blvd.
▪ 2-8 pm. Thursday, Nov. 30 at University of South Carolina Beaufort, Room 105 in Campus Center Building, 1 University Blvd.
Representatives will be available to discuss flood insurance, engineering, and building permits, among other things.
Home and business owners, renters, real estate agents, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents are encouraged to attend, according to a Beaufort County news release.
