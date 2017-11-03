More Videos

Beaufort News

Drivers rejoice! Boundary Street work a month ahead of schedule

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 03, 2017 1:22 PM

Boundary Street drivers were told last week that the project was entering its most disruptive phase. That was the bad news.

The good news? The work to construct a concrete median didn’t take as long as contractors expected — only two weeks instead of six, Neal Pugliese, director of public projects and facilities for the City of Beaufort, said in a news release.

Pugliese credited “excellent cooperation and coordination” among the contractors, sub-contractors and others involved.

He said the electrical contractor continues to work along the street readying customers to be connected to underground utility services.

Most of the work planned for next week will occur at night, and daytime lane closures are expected to be minimal, the release said.

Sidewalk, curbing and driveway concrete work are expected to continue next week, and more workers will be on the sides of roads. Pugliese asked that drivers exercise caution.

The $33-million project, originally expected to take two years, is designed to create a safer, more attractive entrance to the city with buried utility lines, new traffic signals, a marsh boardwalk and open park space.

Work is expected to be complete in early 2018.

For more information on the Boundary Street project, visit www.cityofbeaufort.org/boundary-street.aspx.

