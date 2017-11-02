Megan Harriott, 33, was recently seen on video surveillance at a local business, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Thursday. Police now believe she left home willingly and isn’t in any danger.
Beaufort woman reported missing left of her own accord, police now say

By Joan McDonough

November 02, 2017 2:06 PM

A woman who was reported missing from a Beaufort home on Monday was recently seen and is no longer believed to be in danger, according to Beaufort Police Department.

Megan Harriott, 33, was recently seen on video surveillance at a local business, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Thursday. Police now believe she left home willingly and isn’t in any danger.

Harriott had not been seen since Saturday at a home on Live Oak Circle when she was reported missing on Monday, Able said Tuesday.

