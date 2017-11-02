Burton crash cleared, US 21 open to traffic

A crash on U.S. 21 in Burton was cleared shortly before 11:30 a.m. after blocking one lane of traffic around 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
The two-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries for one of the drivers, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Another crash on Trask Parkway sent a woman and a dog to hospitals Wednesday night.
The collision at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road temporarily closed the left northbound lane of U.S. 21, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No closures were listed for S.C. 116.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
