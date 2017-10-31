Ashley Kight
Ashley Kight Beaufort County Detention Center
Ashley Kight Beaufort County Detention Center

Beaufort News

She’s in jail after trying to buy beer, cigarettes with a stolen card, police say

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 31, 2017 3:56 PM

A 28-year-old Beaufort woman is suspected of trying to use a stolen credit card to buy beer and cigarettes before throwing away a stolen wallet, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

Ashley Kight faces charges of financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and conspiracy, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She also faced a magistrate bench warrant. Kight was arrested Friday afternoon and remained in the detention center Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $15,440.

Kight and another woman allegedly attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Boundary Street Tiger Express store on Sept. 27, according to the police report. They tried to buy four cases of beer and five packs of cigarettes totaling about $114, but the card was declined.

As they left, one of the suspects threw a wallet in a garbage can outside. Police recovered it, according to the report.

The store clerk was able to identify both suspects in a photo lineup the next day, and the store’s surveillance camera showed the incident as well, according to the report.

The second suspect has not yet been charged, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said on Tuesday.

The wallet was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Boundary Street earlier in the evening, according to a separate police report. Kight’s conspiracy charge in in connection with that theft, Able said.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

