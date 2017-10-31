Stock image
Beaufort News

Thieves cut a 6-by-3-foot hole in this Burton store — and still couldn’t get inside

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 31, 2017 3:04 PM

Despite cutting a 6-foot by 3-foot rectangular hole in the back wall of a Trask Parkway Enmarket on Monday, thieves weren’t able to get inside, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies found the hole when store alarms went off about 1 a.m., the report said.

The hole lead to a sink area, according to the report. A horizontal steel bar and vertical steel pillar crossed approximately in the middle of the hole inside of the wall apparently preventing entry. Another hole — 3 feet tall by 2 feet wide — was found in a fence behind the business, the report said.

Nothing was stolen from inside the store, the report said. Surveillance video showed two suspects cutting into the back wall and checking around the left side of the building. They arrived at about 12:50 a.m. and left at 1:10 a.m.

One of the suspects was described as a white male wearing a light colored hoodie and dark jeans. The second was described as wearing a dark hoodie — with “the hood up the entire time” — and dark pants. That suspect’s gender and race couldn’t be determined from the video.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

