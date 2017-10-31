Burton crash blocked lanes for nearly an hour

A Burton crash along U.S. 21 Tuesday morning blocked lanes for about 45 minutes and ended in minor injuries, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Just after 8 a.m., a pickup truck and a car collided at Trask Parkway and Shanklin Road, according to the release. The female driver of the car had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
All southbound lanes were temporarily shutdown, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisories in the morning.
