Submitted photo
Submitted photo Burton Fire District
Submitted photo Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

Burton crash blocked lanes for nearly an hour

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 31, 2017 1:52 PM

A Burton crash along U.S. 21 Tuesday morning blocked lanes for about 45 minutes and ended in minor injuries, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

Just after 8 a.m., a pickup truck and a car collided at Trask Parkway and Shanklin Road, according to the release. The female driver of the car had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

All southbound lanes were temporarily shutdown, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisories in the morning.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

    The 'most disruptive' phase of the Boundary Street Project began on Tuesday and is expected to cause delays, but for how long?

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.
'It was very lucky we didn't have people that passed in this accident': Ridgeland fire chief on hayride wreck scene 1:20

'It was very lucky we didn't have people that passed in this accident': Ridgeland fire chief on hayride wreck scene
Check out Roadhouse, Port Royal's newest restaurant 1:05

Check out Roadhouse, Port Royal's newest restaurant

View More Video