Burglars stole pills and pearls while the homeowner was asleep

Over 100 prescription pills and about $2,500 worth of jewelry were stolen from a Lady’s Island home while someone was inside sleeping Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
A watchful neighbor of the Lucy Creek Drive victims saw three people walk up to the home’s door around 2:30 p.m. before he heard a crash and saw them run to a waiting vehicle and speed off, according to the report. He called 911.
One of the victims was asleep in his room while his wife was out shopping, according to the report. The sleeping husband woke up to a crash and people running out of his house. One jewelry box was dropped in the driveway as they ran.
The front door looked like it had been kicked in, and pieces were strewn across the entryway, according to the report. An 18-inch strand of pearls and matching earrings were among the pieces of jewelry that were stolen along with the medication.
The report described the suspects as one white female and two white males. The report didn’t offer further details on their descriptions. They sped off in a white Hyundai Elantra.
