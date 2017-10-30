Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Burglars stole pills and pearls while the homeowner was asleep

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 7:56 PM

Over 100 prescription pills and about $2,500 worth of jewelry were stolen from a Lady’s Island home while someone was inside sleeping Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A watchful neighbor of the Lucy Creek Drive victims saw three people walk up to the home’s door around 2:30 p.m. before he heard a crash and saw them run to a waiting vehicle and speed off, according to the report. He called 911.

One of the victims was asleep in his room while his wife was out shopping, according to the report. The sleeping husband woke up to a crash and people running out of his house. One jewelry box was dropped in the driveway as they ran.

The front door looked like it had been kicked in, and pieces were strewn across the entryway, according to the report. An 18-inch strand of pearls and matching earrings were among the pieces of jewelry that were stolen along with the medication.

The report described the suspects as one white female and two white males. The report didn’t offer further details on their descriptions. They sped off in a white Hyundai Elantra.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

    The 'most disruptive' phase of the Boundary Street Project began on Tuesday and is expected to cause delays, but for how long?

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.
Traffic Update on downed power lines on Ribaut Road 0:35

Traffic Update on downed power lines on Ribaut Road
'It was very lucky we didn't have people that passed in this accident': Ridgeland fire chief on hayride wreck scene 1:20

'It was very lucky we didn't have people that passed in this accident': Ridgeland fire chief on hayride wreck scene

View More Video