Beaufort News

At least $10K in equipment missing from Lobeco-area property

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 7:53 PM

Several pieces of construction equipment left at a Lobeco-area property were reported stolen on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim told deputies he had recently purchased a small property on Polite Family Lane and noticed his equipment was gone Friday afternoon, according to the report. He didn’t immediately have a detailed list of the stolen items, but he knew for sure that a $10,000 skid steer was among them.

He last saw the equipment when he dropped it all off on Oct. 16, according to the report. He told deputies he left the tools on an adjacent property until he could come back to clear the land.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

