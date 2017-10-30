More Videos

    Town of Ridgeland Fire Chief Bradley Bonds was among the first to respond to Saturday night's collision between a pickup truck and a group of people on a hayride. Here, he describes what what it was like at the scene of the wreck that sent six people on the hayride to the hospital.

Beaufort News

Investigation continues into Jasper County hayride crash

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2017 2:51 PM

The investigation into a crash that injured six people during a hayride in Jasper County on Saturday night continued Monday with no charges filed.

The crash remains under investigation and charges have yet to be filed after a 1997 pickup truck headed north on Tarboro Road near Malphrus Road struck the hayride vehicle from behind. The hayride was being pulled by a tractor.

A 21-year-old male in critical condition was taken to the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah along with a 16-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, Lance Cpl. David Jones said on Sunday.

Three other teens — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old — were taken to Coastal Carolina by ambulance. Their genders were not available.

Southern said on Monday that he did not have an update on the victims’ injuries.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds said on Sunday that up to 10 other people were treated for injuries at the scene but not transported to a hospital.

The Highway Patrol said 13 people were riding in the hayride vehicle plus the driver of the tractor.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

