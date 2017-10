The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.