Ridgeland’s fire chief on being first to Saturday night’s hayride crash and what he saw

More Videos

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween 0:23

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist 1:05

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave 1:50

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 0:43

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 0:43

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

  • Scene of Ridgeland hayride wreck

    The scene of Saturday night’s collision between a pick up truck and a group on a hayride is photographed on Sunday morning. The accident, which sent six people to the hospital, happened on Tarboro Road near its intersection with Malphrus Road.

The scene of Saturday night’s collision between a pick up truck and a group on a hayride is photographed on Sunday morning. The accident, which sent six people to the hospital, happened on Tarboro Road near its intersection with Malphrus Road. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
The scene of Saturday night’s collision between a pick up truck and a group on a hayride is photographed on Sunday morning. The accident, which sent six people to the hospital, happened on Tarboro Road near its intersection with Malphrus Road. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Ridgeland’s fire chief on being first to Saturday night’s hayride crash and what he saw

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 29, 2017 10:36 AM

Within a minute of Saturday night’s devastating crash between a pickup truck and a hayride, Ridgeland Fire Chief Brad Bonds was on the scene at the intersection of Tarboro Road and Malphrus Road.

“I was just coming down the road and happened to be in the area,” said Bonds. “There were multiple people on the ground. It was a chaotic scene because there were so many different people everywhere, and we had to get them through triage.”

Six people were taken to area hospitals, three of them to Savannah Memorial according to Bonds. Of those three, two were taken by helicopter and one by ambulance. Up to 10 other people were treated for injuries at the scene but not transported, Bonds said.

Two of the three victims taken to Savannah Memorial are now in stable condition, while a third remains critical according to reports heard by Bonds.

Bonds was unsure of which hospital or hospitals the other three victims were taken to.

In a statement to The Island Packet early Sunday morning, Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus thanked first responders and Bonds specifically for their fast response to the accident. Bonds also stressed the importance of being on scene as quickly as possible in circumstances like Saturday night’s accident.

“When you get there early you are able to evaluate what needs to happen quickly,” said Bonds. “We called for helicopters within the first five minutes. It is very important to get there in these bigger instances as quickly as possible to see what you have and what you need coming to you so you can get people treated.”

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween 0:23

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist 1:05

See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave 1:50

Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 0:43

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 0:41

Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 0:43

Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

  • Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

    The 'most disruptive' phase of the Boundary Street Project began on Tuesday and is expected to cause delays, but for how long?

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

View More Video