    Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC.

Beaufort News

Breaking: Hayride crash in Ridgeland; 6 transported to hospitals

By Teresa Moss And Joan McDonough

tmoss@islandpacket.com

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 9:40 PM

Multiple people were injured Saturday night in a crash between a pickup and a hayride at the intersection of Tarboro and Malphrus roads in Ridgeland.

Six people were transported to area hospitals — two by air, four by ambulance — according to Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Manning Hughes. Ambulances are no longer on the scene.

Hughes was unable to confirm the ages or genders of the injured, but Ralph Lee, a pastor from Great Swamp Baptist Church in Ridgeland, said young people and adults were on the hayride.

The hayride was not affiliated with the church.

About a hundred people were on the scene at around 9:30 p.m. People there described the community as “close-knit.”

Stacks of hay were seen strewn in a ditch near the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and was unable to comment.

Also on the scene were Jasper County Sheriff's Office and Ridgeland Fire Department.

Beaufort County EMS, Hardeeville Fire and Hampton County EMS stepped in to help cover the rest of Jasper County while that county’s emergency teams were on the scene of the crash.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the night.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

