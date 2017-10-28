Breaking: Hayride crash in Ridgeland; 6 transported to hospitals

More Videos 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. Pause 1:05 See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist 1:20 Railroad Remnants makes art out of Port Royal's railroad history 1:07 Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:21 High school football: Beaufort at Hilton Head 0:41 Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses 1:17 What are some short-term solutions to overcrowding in Beaufort County schools? 0:43 Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life 1:10 Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video

Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video