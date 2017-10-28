More Videos

  See if you can identify this strange object that stumped an archaeologist

    An odd artifact, purchased at an antique store near Spartanburg, left archaeologist Eric Poplin scratching his head at the "What The Heck Is It?" event sponsored by the Archaeology Society of South Carolina at the Beaufort Public Library on Saturday. Here, he tries to figure out what it is for owner Beverly Hay of Beaufort.

An odd artifact, purchased at an antique store near Spartanburg, left archaeologist Eric Poplin scratching his head at the "What The Heck Is It?" event sponsored by the Archaeology Society of South Carolina at the Beaufort Public Library on Saturday. Here, he tries to figure out what it is for owner Beverly Hay of Beaufort. Jay Karr Staff video
An odd artifact, purchased at an antique store near Spartanburg, left archaeologist Eric Poplin scratching his head at the "What The Heck Is It?" event sponsored by the Archaeology Society of South Carolina at the Beaufort Public Library on Saturday. Here, he tries to figure out what it is for owner Beverly Hay of Beaufort. Jay Karr Staff video

Beaufort News

Odd artifact leaves archaeologist stumped at Beaufort event

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 3:10 PM

Archaeologist Eric Poplin was kept busy identifying objects brought in by members of the public as the Archaeology Society of South Carolina and the Beaufort County Library sponsored an Antiques Roadshow-like event called “What The Heck Is It?” at the library’s Beaufort branch on Saturday.

Attendees could bring as many items as they could carry for identification at the free event.

Poplin, senior archaeologist with Brockington Cultural Resources Consulting in Mt. Pleasant, had an easy time identifying rocks, fossils, buttons, an epaulet, the rusty blade of a hoe and square antique nails but one item, brought in by Beverly Hay of Beaufort, left him stumped.

Watch the video as Poplin tries to identify the object she bought at an antique store near Spartanburg for $100 and see if you can figure out what the mystery item is.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

