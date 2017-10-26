Spat over Grays Hill stray cats leads to fight involving a knife and a shovel

A 57-year-old Grays Hill man was arrested after a fight involving a shovel and a knife broke out Tuesday afternoon between a home’s residents over whether to feed stray cats, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The suspect had allegedly been feeding the strays near Big Road, a move that made one of the women who lived in the house upset, according to the report. As the argument escalated, the woman’s brother and the suspect got into a fight, the report said. Both claimed to be acting in self-defense.
The suspect was allegedly armed with a knife. The woman’s brother told deputies he tackled the suspect to protect himself and his sister, according to the report. The suspect told deputies at one point the woman’s brother had a shovel.
The cat-loving suspect was charged with a misdemeanor count of third degree assault and battery, according to online Beaufort County court records. He was released on $1,087.50 bond on Thursday.
