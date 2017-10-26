Thieves hit 9 unlocked vehicles, steal a 10th in this Port Royal neighborhood

Port Royal Police are looking for two men after several unlocked vehicles were entered and one car stolen late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Two young, male African American suspects were seen on a resident’s personal surveillance video entering the vehicles in the Shadow Moss community off Robert Smalls Parkway around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Chief Ron Wekenmann said.
Nine unlocked vehicles were entered, an attempt was made on one locked vehicle and a 2011 silver Mazda 6 was stolen, Wekenmann said. Money, electronics and personal documents were taken.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents Wednesday to protect their belongings from theft. The agency recommended:
▪ Remove keys, lock vehicles and set vehicle alarms; it’s more likely that thieves will bypass locked cars.
▪ Take valuables out of vehicles or make sure they are hidden if left inside.
▪ Never leave a firearm inside your vehicle, locked or unlocked.
Anyone with information on the Shadow Moss thefts can call Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.
