Tips said drugs were being sold at a Ridgeland home. Here’s what the cops found

By Caitlin Turner

October 26, 2017 4:13 PM

Three people were charged after a Wednesday raid at a Ridgeland residence found crack cocaine, marijuana and pain pills, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Suppression Team, assisted by the Bluffton Police Department, served the warrant at 100 Pecan Grove Road in Ridgeland after receiving several complaints alleging narcotics were being sold from the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

During a search of the home, investigators found 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana and 90 assorted pain pills.

The discovery led to the arrest of Derrick “Pooh” Wright, 37, who lived at the home and was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute pain pills, possession of marijuana and four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, the release said.

Also charged were Deandra Jenkins, 25, of Ridgeland, who was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Jerrell Jones, 40, of Ridgeland, was charged as a fugitive from justice because he was wanted in Georgia.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

