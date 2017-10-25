Stock image
Part of Port Royal’s Ribaut Road closed after power lines come down

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 25, 2017 3:18 PM

Downed power lines blocked all southbound lanes of Port Royal’s Ribaut Road about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

The lines came down in front of the Naval Hospital Beaufort and Pinckney Boulevard, Port Royal Police Department Deputy Chief Maj. Ron Wekenmann said Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

SCE&G is on scene but the situation could take some to correct, Wekenmann said.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

