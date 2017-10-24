Stock image
Beaufort News

Anyone going out Friday night in Beaufort should keep an eye out for this checkpoint

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 24, 2017 1:57 PM

The Beaufort Police Department will host a safety checkpoint downtown late Friday night into Saturday morning, according to a department news release.

Officers will be at North and Carteret streets from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday and will be checking for seat belt use, driver’s licenses and proper vehicle registrations, according to the release.

Drivers should use extra caution near that area and keep an eye out for stopped vehicles and officers in and around the roadway.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

