File
File

Beaufort News

You might see police at Beaufort Memorial Hospital tonight. Here’s why you don’t need to worry

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 24, 2017 1:36 PM

Tonight there will be an “armed intruder” situation at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but don’t worry. It is only a drill.

The drill will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the hospital at 955 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

An increased police presence might be seen around the hospital, and alarming things might be heard on scanners, but it is all for training purposes.

The hospital has held drills in the past to prepare for all manner of incidents, including medical drills that have included helicopters.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

    Have you seen this man? Yemassee police are looking for him in connection with a robbery on Oct. 20 at the Horizon EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy which is next to Exit 38 on I-95.

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee
Who passed these fake bills? Yemassee Police want to know. 0:59

Who passed these fake bills? Yemassee Police want to know.
Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise 1:47

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

View More Video