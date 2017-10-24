You might see police at Beaufort Memorial Hospital tonight. Here’s why you don’t need to worry

Tonight there will be an “armed intruder” situation at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but don’t worry. It is only a drill.
The drill will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the hospital at 955 Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
An increased police presence might be seen around the hospital, and alarming things might be heard on scanners, but it is all for training purposes.
The hospital has held drills in the past to prepare for all manner of incidents, including medical drills that have included helicopters.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments