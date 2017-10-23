Police search for man who used suspicious-looking bills in Yemassee

The Yemassee Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly used $200 in counterfeit money at a store on Yemassee Highway on Oct. 9, according to a police news release.
A man bought $200 worth of prepaid phone cards at Family Dollar with four fake $50 bills with the words “for motion picture use only” printed twice on the front along with a frowning Ulysses S. Grant look-alike, according to police. Cashiers discovered at the end of the night that they had accepted the fake bills.
The suspect is described by police as a black male with a ponytail wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers, according to the release. He was seen on surveillance footage, but he has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information can contact Capt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790 or jloadholt@yemasee.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments