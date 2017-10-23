Police search for man who used suspicious-looking bills in Yemassee

More Videos

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Pause
Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 0:46

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise 1:47

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case 0:59

Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case

    Yemassee Police are looking for a man suspected of counterfeit. A cashier at the Family Dollar received four counterfeit $50 bills on Oct. 9. The bills had the words "For motion picture use only" printed on them. Police say the man in the surveillance video used the bills to purchase $200 worth of prepaid phone cards. Anyone with information should call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email jloadholt@yemassee.org. You may remain anonymous.

Yemassee Police are looking for a man suspected of counterfeit. A cashier at the Family Dollar received four counterfeit $50 bills on Oct. 9. The bills had the words "For motion picture use only" printed on them. Police say the man in the surveillance video used the bills to purchase $200 worth of prepaid phone cards. Anyone with information should call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email jloadholt@yemassee.org. You may remain anonymous. Yemassee Police Department
Yemassee Police are looking for a man suspected of counterfeit. A cashier at the Family Dollar received four counterfeit $50 bills on Oct. 9. The bills had the words "For motion picture use only" printed on them. Police say the man in the surveillance video used the bills to purchase $200 worth of prepaid phone cards. Anyone with information should call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email jloadholt@yemassee.org. You may remain anonymous. Yemassee Police Department

Beaufort News

Police search for man who used suspicious-looking bills in Yemassee

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 5:57 PM

The Yemassee Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly used $200 in counterfeit money at a store on Yemassee Highway on Oct. 9, according to a police news release.

A man bought $200 worth of prepaid phone cards at Family Dollar with four fake $50 bills with the words “for motion picture use only” printed twice on the front along with a frowning Ulysses S. Grant look-alike, according to police. Cashiers discovered at the end of the night that they had accepted the fake bills.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a ponytail wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers, according to the release. He was seen on surveillance footage, but he has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information can contact Capt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790 or jloadholt@yemasee.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to remain anonymous.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Pause
Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 0:46

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise 1:47

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge. 1:51

Lowcountry drivers, can you pass a school bus stopped on US 278? Test your road knowledge.

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018 0:41

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case 0:59

Yemassee Police looking for suspect in counterfeit case

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

  • Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

    Have you seen this man? Yemassee police are looking for him in connection with a robbery on Oct. 20 at the Horizon EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy which is next to Exit 38 on I-95.

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

View More Video