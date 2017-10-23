Stock image
Beaufort News

Police: Fight over infidelity drives Burton woman to throw knife at her husband

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 2:47 PM

A 48-year-old Burton area woman is accused of throwing a knife at her husband after an argument in their home shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman is charged with a misdemeanor count of second degree domestic violence, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center and court records. She was released on personal recognizance after a bond hearing Monday.

The couple was having an argument about infidelity at their Lovewood Lane home and the wife was trying to keep her husband from coming into the house, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. The husband told deputies his wife threw a knife straight at him from about 4 feet away, but he was able to duck.

The wife allegedly admitted to deputies that she threw a knife at her husband, according to the report. She said she only wanted to scare him so he would leave the home. A family member who was there told deputies the knife “was not thrown at his face or thrown like a dagger,” but rather missed the man by 2 or 3 feet.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

