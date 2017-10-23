A car goes airborne, hit trees and lands on its roof in Sheldon. No sign of driver

A yellow 2017 Dodge Charger was found upside down off a road in Sheldon early Sunday morning, but no driver was found, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The car was found “lying on its roof approximately 30 feet into the wood line” near Bailey Road and Polly Lane around 5 a.m., according to the report. The headlights and one of the turn signals were still on. Deputies and Sheldon Fire District personnel found no one inside or near the vehicle.
It appeared the car had been heading west on Bailey Road and took the curve at Polly Lane too fast, according to the report.
A passerby told the investigating deputy he believed it was his brother’s car, according to the report. Deputies also discovered the car had a Georgia license plate and registration after they found the rear bumper, which had broken off the car.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments