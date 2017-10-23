Screenshot
Beaufort News

Trask Parkway crash blocks 1 lane of Monday morning traffic

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 23, 2017 9:18 AM

One lane of U.S. 21 in Burton is blocked following a crash on Trask Parkway on Monday morning.

The left eastbound lane was blocked shortly before 9 a.m. near Clarendon Road, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. Deputies were on scene.

A Beaufort County traffic camera at Clarendon Road and Trask Parkway showed the crash as happening between Clarendon Road and Parker Drive.

Realtime traffic information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol listed a crash near Trask Parkway and Parker Drive at 8:42 a.m. with no injuries that was still in progress shortly after 9 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

