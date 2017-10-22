One bullet through the shower, another in a dresser drawer after early morning Seabrook shooting

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report available on Sunday offered more details after an early Saturday morning shooting incident in Seabrook.
An extended family was asleep inside the Fawnwood Lane home just before 5:30 a.m. when the homeowner heard a car pull up, four or five shots fired and then a car speeding away, according to the report. No one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
The shots were directed at the front of the trailer and the occupied bedrooms were all at the back, according to the report. Five adults and six children were inside the home at the time. The homeowner told deputies “she had no idea who would do something like this to her home.”
It looked like the home had been hit by at least eight bullets, at least one of which ended up inside the home, shattering a glass shower door, according to the report. Another bullet made its way into the bottom drawer of a bedroom dresser. Investigators found 15 spent casings from two different caliber firearms scattered outside about 20 to 25 yards from the home.
Two vehicles in front of the home were damaged by the gunfire, according to the report. The damage was estimated to total about $1,140.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Andrew Rice at (843) 255-3429 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments