Loaded gun goes missing from Lobeco area home, along with a handful of jewelry

A gun, ammunition and various pieces of jewelry were reported stolen from a Lobeco area home on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The black semi-automatic handgun and a magazine with nine bullets had been tucked away in a drawer with the assorted jewelry at the Jenkins Road home before they went missing, according to the report. The stolen items were valued at approximately $1,500.
The victim told deputies there hadn’t been any signs that his home had been broken into, but there had been a steady stream of friends, neighbors and visitors in his home over the past couple of weeks, according to the report. He didn’t know the make or model of the gun he said he had purchased from a pawn shop about 12 years ago.
Electronics and a large collection of change were passed over by the thieves, as was a loaded spare magazine for the gun, a compensator and a box of ammunition, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments