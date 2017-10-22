Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Loaded gun goes missing from Lobeco area home, along with a handful of jewelry

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 22, 2017 3:19 PM

A gun, ammunition and various pieces of jewelry were reported stolen from a Lobeco area home on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The black semi-automatic handgun and a magazine with nine bullets had been tucked away in a drawer with the assorted jewelry at the Jenkins Road home before they went missing, according to the report. The stolen items were valued at approximately $1,500.

The victim told deputies there hadn’t been any signs that his home had been broken into, but there had been a steady stream of friends, neighbors and visitors in his home over the past couple of weeks, according to the report. He didn’t know the make or model of the gun he said he had purchased from a pawn shop about 12 years ago.

Electronics and a large collection of change were passed over by the thieves, as was a loaded spare magazine for the gun, a compensator and a box of ammunition, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser, here are three of the ones that he brought.

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again 1:27

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again
Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas
St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation

View More Video