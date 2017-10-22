A Sheriff’s Office deputy goes to the hospital after a run-in with a dog in Burton

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a shots-fired call Friday night in the Burton area was sent to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies were near Falling Leaf Lane shortly after 9 p.m. after someone reported gunshots, and that someone with a trespass notice was in the area, according to the report. One of the deputies described “a black and white pit bull running directly at (him)” that “would not let loose” after it bit his inner right thigh.
The deputy shot the dog twice.
The deputy had a cut, a bruise and some swelling, and was treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital after being looked at by EMS on scene, according to the report.
He was returned back to active duty.
