Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

A Sheriff’s Office deputy goes to the hospital after a run-in with a dog in Burton

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 22, 2017 2:29 PM

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a shots-fired call Friday night in the Burton area was sent to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were near Falling Leaf Lane shortly after 9 p.m. after someone reported gunshots, and that someone with a trespass notice was in the area, according to the report. One of the deputies described “a black and white pit bull running directly at (him)” that “would not let loose” after it bit his inner right thigh.

The deputy shot the dog twice.

The deputy had a cut, a bruise and some swelling, and was treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital after being looked at by EMS on scene, according to the report.

He was returned back to active duty.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser, here are three of the ones that he brought.

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again 1:27

3 animals that you probably won't see in the Lowcountry again
Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas 0:46

Need a last minute Halloween costume? Check out these thrifty ideas
St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena womans undergoes a ghouly transformation

View More Video