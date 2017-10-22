Over $2,500 worth of precious jewelry stolen from Burton area home

More than a dozen pieces of gold, silver and diamond jewelry were reported stolen from a Burton area home Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
At least 16 assorted rings, necklaces and bracelets valued at over $2,500 were missing from the victim’s collection at her Pinewood Subdivision home, according to the report. A handful of the pieces did not have estimated values listed in the report.
The victim told deputies she wasn’t sure if she had seen the jewelry for the past three months or so, according to the report.
She said she occasionally left her door unlocked if she was just walking over to a neighbor’s house and there were no signs of forced entry anywhere at the home that she knew of. Deputies collected DNA swabs from her jewelry boxes.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
