A Sunday, a Beaufort church parking lot ... and a missing Kate Spade purse and $3K

A name-brand purse — and a few thousand dollars — left in a car went missing from the vehicle, presumably during the time it sat in a church parking lot near the Laurel Bay area.
The Kate Spade purse, Michael Kors wallet and about $3,000 in cash were left inside the car at a Mroz Road church on Oct. 15, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim told deputies the items were in the vehicle between about noon and 2 p.m., but she couldn’t recall if they were there when she initially left the church. She only noticed they were missing at 6 p.m., after she had returned for another service and it was time for donations, according to the report.
There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, and the victim said she might have left it unlocked, according to the report. The purse was reported stolen Wednesday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments