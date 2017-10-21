Want to catch a movie at the drive-in? The Travel Channel says Beaufort has one of the best

The cool evening air, the oddly intoxicating smell of popcorn blending with just a hint of exhaust. There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie at the drive-in. Now Beaufort’s Highway 21 Drive-In has been named by the Travel Channel as one of their “10 Classic Drive-In Theaters”.
The drive-in used to be a fixture of the U.S. pop cultural landscape before falling off in popularity as the multiplex gained prominence but, according to the Travel Channel, the drive-in is making a comeback.
This is due to a number of factors, according to the Travel Channel, including better concessions options and programming that blends modern Hollywood fare with screenings of classic movies of bygone eras.
They describe Highway 21 Drive-In as having “the feel-good vibe of another era” and praise it for its “double features on two screens showcasing the most current Hollywood hits” and its old fashioned snack bar options including root beer floats and funnel cakes.
Highway 21 Drive-In is open every Friday through Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. according to their website.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids age five to 12 and free for children four and under. Tickets are $6 for seniors and for military with ID.
This weekend they are featuring the 2006 animated film “Monster House” on a double bill with “Boo 2: A Madea Halloween” and “Geostorm” screening with this year’s smash hit adaptation of the Stephen King novel “It.”
Highway 21 Drive-In Showtimes
Screen One
“Monster House”
7:15 p.m.
“Boo 2: A Madea Halloween”
8:45 p.m.
Screen Two
“Geostorm”
7:30 p.m.
“It”
10:15 p.m.
