    Cassandra Menning has been dressing up at 'Bloody Mary' and performing during CAPA's annual Ghost Carriage Ride and Walking Tour for 17 years. The transformation takes over an hour, but you can watch as this St. Helena grandmother becomes the ghouly character in under two minutes.

Cassandra Menning has been dressing up at 'Bloody Mary' and performing during CAPA's annual Ghost Carriage Ride and Walking Tour for 17 years. The transformation takes over an hour, but you can watch as this St. Helena grandmother becomes the ghouly character in under two minutes.
Beaufort News

The Beaufort Ghost Tours are in full swing, and there is still time to catch one

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 2:01 AM

The ghosts are back for the 23rd Annual Ghost Tours to benefit CAPA of Beaufort.

If you have any interest in learning about the ghost stories associated with the large antebellum homes in Downtown Beaufort, you have two weekends to catch the popular carriage or walking ghost tour.

The tours will run on Oct. 21-22 and on Oct. 27-30.

Carriage tours start at 6:30 p.m. and leave approximately every 20 minutes from the Downtown Marina parking lot.

The tour will last about 45 minutes and the cost of tickets is $22 for adults and $12 for kids 3-11 years old.

The walking tours begin at 7 p.m. and will leave every 20 minutes from Cannon Park (across the street from 611 Bay Street).

This tour lasts about an hour and is $12 for all ages.

If you are intersted in buying tickets visit capabeaufort.org/events/ghost-tours/.

