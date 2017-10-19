Stock image
Things get scary when Burton neighbors fight over Halloween decorations

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2017 3:24 PM

A pair of Burton neighbors — one armed with a garden hoe — tussled Wednesday morning over who owned the Halloween decorations near their property line, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

One of the Mint Farms neighbors told deputies that she set up a small fence for a graveyard display in her yard, but didn’t realize she had placed the fence on her neighbor’s property, according to the report. On Wednesday morning, she began to remove the decorations to put them on her own lawn.

The neighbor said she assumed the fence was a gift and was upset her neighbor was taking it back. With garden hoe in hand, she tried to hold on to the fence and allegedly struck her with the hoe multiple times, the report said.

Each woman was issued a trespass notice against the other’s property, according to the report. Since there were no witnesses and the women’s stories were conflicting, no charges were brought.

