Ridgeland man’s traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Ridgeland man was arrested Tuesday after Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies found marijuana, crack and a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Antonio Watson was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Watson was pulled over by the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team for a traffic violation while driving a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to the release. After smelling “the odor of illegal narcotics,” deputies searched the vehicle and found a .45 caliber pistol, marijuana and crack inside, the release said.
