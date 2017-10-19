Antonio Watson
Antonio Watson Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Watson Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort News

Ridgeland man’s traffic stop turns into drug arrest

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 19, 2017 3:15 PM

A Ridgeland man was arrested Tuesday after Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies found marijuana, crack and a pistol in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Antonio Watson was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Watson was pulled over by the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team for a traffic violation while driving a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to the release. After smelling “the odor of illegal narcotics,” deputies searched the vehicle and found a .45 caliber pistol, marijuana and crack inside, the release said.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

    Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day."

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 1:29

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront
Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video