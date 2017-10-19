Police: Help us ID these 2 caught stealing on surveillance video

Beaufort Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify two people suspected of theft at a Lady’s Island grocery store Sunday afternoon.
A man and woman were allegedly seen on surveillance footage between about 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. stealing from someone at Publix on Lady’s Island Drive, according to a police department post on Facebook. The man allegedly distracted the victim while the woman stole a wallet out of the victim’s purse.
Anyone with information can contact Inv. Charles Raley at 843-322-7914, the department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938 or by Facebook message.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
