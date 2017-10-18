Burton man wanted on violent felony charges

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to find a Burton man wanted for violent felony charges, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Bryan Michael Habersham is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Habersham also goes by the name “Snoop,” according to the release. He is known to spend time in the area of Joe Frazier Road in Burton and the Fripp Point area of St. Helena Island. He is approximately 6-foot-4 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information can call Investigator Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments