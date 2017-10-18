Witnesses say this Burton woman pinned a man with her car. She says they’re all lying.

A 25-year-old Burton woman faces a felony domestic violence charge after allegedly pinning a man with a vehicle early Tuesday morning at a Shanklin Road home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Bridgette Johnson is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon on $20,000 bond.
Johnson allegedly struck the man with a vehicle multiple times around 4 a.m., allegedly attempting to run him over before she pinned him between a trailer and the vehicle and continued to accelerate, witnesses told deputies, according to the report. When deputies arrived, the victim was limping but initially told deputies that he was fine and nothing happened.
Johnson told deputies that an argument began when the man asked her to take him to the store, according to the report. She said she left to get her kids and nothing else happened and “she stated she doesn’t know why they would lie.”
Neither the suspect nor the victim would make a written statement and the victim walked away, not wanting to speak with deputies, according to the report. Deputies found that a section of the trailer had been pushed in, presumably where the victim’s body had been, and several acceleration marks in the dirt nearby.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments