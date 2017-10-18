Matthew Adams
Matthew Adams Beaufort County Detention Center
Matthew Adams Beaufort County Detention Center

Beaufort News

A Lady’s Island man woke to a ringtone — and burglars inside his home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 3:04 PM

A Beaufort woman and a Burton area man are accused of breaking into a Lady’s Island home early Tuesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Aleyah Weiss, 19, and Matthew Adams, 25, each face charges of first degree burglary and simple possession of marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. They remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $30,615 for Weiss and $50,615 for Adams.

The pair allegedly stole a number of miscellaneous items from a home on Hazel Farm Road, including a four-wheeler for children, bath mats, a sailboat figurine, a ceramic cat, a lantern and a steel drill, according to the report. The items were valued at a total of $850.

The victim told deputies a noise followed by a ringtone woke him up shortly before 2 a.m., according to the report. A look out of his kitchen window revealed a man taking items out of the victim’s enclosed front porch and his laundry room. The victim thought his washer and dryer were also targets of the theft and called 911.

Deputies found Weiss and Adams inside a vehicle nearby with most of the stolen items in plain view, according to the report. They claimed they did not take the children’s four-wheeler, which was found in some nearby bushes.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

    Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day."

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 1:29

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront
Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video