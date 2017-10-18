A Lady’s Island man woke to a ringtone — and burglars inside his home

A Beaufort woman and a Burton area man are accused of breaking into a Lady’s Island home early Tuesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Aleyah Weiss, 19, and Matthew Adams, 25, each face charges of first degree burglary and simple possession of marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. They remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $30,615 for Weiss and $50,615 for Adams.
The pair allegedly stole a number of miscellaneous items from a home on Hazel Farm Road, including a four-wheeler for children, bath mats, a sailboat figurine, a ceramic cat, a lantern and a steel drill, according to the report. The items were valued at a total of $850.
The victim told deputies a noise followed by a ringtone woke him up shortly before 2 a.m., according to the report. A look out of his kitchen window revealed a man taking items out of the victim’s enclosed front porch and his laundry room. The victim thought his washer and dryer were also targets of the theft and called 911.
Deputies found Weiss and Adams inside a vehicle nearby with most of the stolen items in plain view, according to the report. They claimed they did not take the children’s four-wheeler, which was found in some nearby bushes.
