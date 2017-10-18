Woman and child got themselves out of an SUV that landed on its side in Burton

A woman and child got themselves out of a vehicle that landed on its side after a crash in Burton Wednesday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Both were uninjured after the one-vehicle, rollover incident at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Road just before 8 a.m., according to the release.
When firefighters arrived to find the SUV on its side, the woman and child were both safely out of the still-running vehicle. Firefighters got into the SUV — still in gear with the wheels turning —and turned it off, according to the release.
