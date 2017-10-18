A woman and child got themselves out of a vehicle that landed on its side after a crash in Burton Wednesday morning. Both were uninjured.
A woman and child got themselves out of a vehicle that landed on its side after a crash in Burton Wednesday morning. Both were uninjured. Burton Fire District.
A woman and child got themselves out of a vehicle that landed on its side after a crash in Burton Wednesday morning. Both were uninjured. Burton Fire District.

Beaufort News

Woman and child got themselves out of an SUV that landed on its side in Burton

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 2:12 PM

A woman and child got themselves out of a vehicle that landed on its side after a crash in Burton Wednesday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

Both were uninjured after the one-vehicle, rollover incident at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Road just before 8 a.m., according to the release.

When firefighters arrived to find the SUV on its side, the woman and child were both safely out of the still-running vehicle. Firefighters got into the SUV — still in gear with the wheels turning —and turned it off, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

    Jeff Kid shot this video of Beaufort's waterfront "with three cameras over four days, two seasons and three times of day."

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 1:29

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront
Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service
Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

View More Video