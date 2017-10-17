Beaufort News

Beaufort woman reported missing Friday is found safe

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 17, 2017 8:28 AM

A 24-year-old woman reported missing and endangered in Beaufort on Friday has been found safe and been reunited with her family.

Jaskayla Nicole Riley was found safe Monday afternoon after she was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m., according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

She had been last seen leaving Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

According to a police department Facebook post, she was found safe Monday afternoon.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

